News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
29 minutes ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
5 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Wigan school hosts career fair to inspire students

A host of businesses attended a Wigan school to help inspire and intrigue pupils about life after education.

By Matt Pennington
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 2 min read

Standish Community High welcomed 50 representatives from a range of industries to its in-house career fair, including local engineer Lesley Dean of Altrad RMD Kwikform.

The sports hall was transformed into a marketplace, with each stall offering an insight into what a role in that sector would involve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prior to the event, students were asked to consider their interests and potential career pathways, which they then researched by talking to a variety of businesses who had stalls at the event.

Businesses attended Standish Community High to inspire students towards a career.
Businesses attended Standish Community High to inspire students towards a career.
Businesses attended Standish Community High to inspire students towards a career.
Most Popular

David Prout, Futures Director at Standish CHS, explained the importance of careers fairs: “These events are ideal for our students who are still determining their next step. We know that being face-to-face with employers and people within a particular industry is so important – it could inspire them into a role that they may not have necessarily considered before.”

Read More
Former Prime Minster Gordon Brown launches huge new charity project in Wigan
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lesley Dean, groundshoring engineering manager at Altrad RMD Kwikform, was one of the guest speakers and her daughter is a current pupil at the school. A trailblazer in the industry, she has helped create a new division since joining the business eight years ago. As a woman in a male-dominated sector, she wanted to inspire students into a career in engineering, no matter their gender.

Ms Dean said: “When I left school, I had originally chosen a path towards a degree in architecture, but my A-level physics teacher told me to look into civil engineering as a degree as she thought I would enjoy it more. She was right!

“I don't think there is enough emphasis on career advice at schools in general, so when I was given the opportunity to be part of the careers fair at Standish CHS, I wanted to talk to the students and let them know if they like doing something or if you have a talent for something you can turn your skills into a job. I wouldn't recommend any career unless you have an interest and a skill set that can be developed. It would be best to enjoy what you do as it's a massive chunk of your daily routine, and I know I enjoy my job.”

Wigan