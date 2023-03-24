Standish Community High welcomed 50 representatives from a range of industries to its in-house career fair, including local engineer Lesley Dean of Altrad RMD Kwikform.

The sports hall was transformed into a marketplace, with each stall offering an insight into what a role in that sector would involve.

Prior to the event, students were asked to consider their interests and potential career pathways, which they then researched by talking to a variety of businesses who had stalls at the event.

Businesses attended Standish Community High to inspire students towards a career.

David Prout, Futures Director at Standish CHS, explained the importance of careers fairs: “These events are ideal for our students who are still determining their next step. We know that being face-to-face with employers and people within a particular industry is so important – it could inspire them into a role that they may not have necessarily considered before.”

Lesley Dean, groundshoring engineering manager at Altrad RMD Kwikform, was one of the guest speakers and her daughter is a current pupil at the school. A trailblazer in the industry, she has helped create a new division since joining the business eight years ago. As a woman in a male-dominated sector, she wanted to inspire students into a career in engineering, no matter their gender.

Ms Dean said: “When I left school, I had originally chosen a path towards a degree in architecture, but my A-level physics teacher told me to look into civil engineering as a degree as she thought I would enjoy it more. She was right!