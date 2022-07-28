Wigan school pupils receive backpacks filled with goodies to keep them busy in summer holiday

Miller Homes joined forces with Daffodils Dreams to donate rucksacks filled with goodies to pupils at St Mary's CE Primary School, in Platt Bridge.

It supported the organisation by donating £500 to pay for 50 activity-filled backpacks for the school children.

Maureen Holcroft, from Daffodils Dreams, right, with the backpacks

They contained games and activities to encourage outdoor play, with an aim to keep children engaged over the summer holidays, provide enrichment and encourage them not to turn to television and games consoles for entertainment.

Maureen Holcroft, founder and director of Daffodils Dreams, said: “I am so grateful to Miller Homes for reaching out to us and helping support our school initiative. Their donation meant we have been able to fund something we’ve wanted to do for a while, and I know the children of Wigan will really appreciate their kindness.”

Catherine Sharrock, pastoral support manager at St Mary's Primary School, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to both Miller Homes and Daffodils Dreams for their wonderful contribution.

"These activity backpacks we know will be a big success with our students, and they are really looking forward to using them over the summer holidays.”

St Mary's CE Primary School children with the backpacks

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ sales director for the North West, said: “We are always keen to support the local areas where we build, especially when we’re new to that town.

"We’ve enjoyed getting to know the Wigan community so far and it was great to work with Daffodil Dreams and support their lovely initiative.”

Daffodils Dreams supports children and their families in Wigan borough who find themselves living in financial hardship.

Founded by Maureen to help tackle poverty in the area, the organisation funds children’s activities, provides workshops around managing day-to-day life skills and gives everyday essential items to those in need.

Successful appeals for help from businesses and members of the public in Wigan have seen hundreds of Christmas gifts and Easter eggs collected and donated to children who may otherwise have not received anything.