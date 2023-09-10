Wigan schoolchildren inspired by behind-the-scenes Amazon tour
Dozesn of Marsh Green Primary School pupils saw behind the scenes at the 450,000ft sq Amazon fulfilment centre in Bolton, where they saw how the business picks and packs products to be shipped all over the UK and even around the world.
It was part of the Amazon Future Engineer project: a childhood-to-career programme offers both children and young adults the opportunity to participate in free STEM-related activities such as maths, science, engineering and technology.
The scheme is designed to inspire, educate, and equip people with the tools they need to become the inventors, innovators, and engineers of tomorrow.
Deputy head Craig Todd said: “Thank you so much to John and the team for welcoming us - the children had a wonderful time and found the tour really interesting! We haven’t been able to take our students out on a school trip since before Covid so it was a real treat for them to visit the Amazon fulfilment centre and learn more about careers in STEM.”
A pupil that attended the tour said: “I had a fun day at Amazon and enjoyed seeing lots of cool things at the fulfilment centre, like how the robots work alongside people to pick products, before they’re packaged up and sent to our homes.”