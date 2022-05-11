Caroline Knowles was inspired to take part in the Squat Challenge by her mum, who is currently living with dementia at Ash Tree House residential and dementia home in Hindley operated by Ideal Carehomes.

She set herself a charity goal of £100, but managed to raise a massive £640 through her Facebook fundraising page for the society.

To complete the challenge, participants had to complete 3,000 squats throughout April and the money raised went to Dementia UK.

Senior Carer at Ash Tree House residential and dementia care home in Wigan, Caroline Knowles, tackled the April Squat Challenge to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

She said: "I really enjoyed the challenge to raise money for Dementia UK, which is so close to my heart due to my mum living here at Ash Tree House with dementia.

“I’m already thinking of my next challenge and how we can involve all of our lovely residents!”

Home manager at Ash Tree House, Chris Durnan, said: “We are thrilled to support Caroline with her challenge, it has been great seeing the residents getting involved.

"Caroline is very passionate about dementia and I’m sure this won’t be her last challenge to raise money and awareness.”

