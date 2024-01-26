Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grand Arcade’s community corner is described as an “inviting space” located upstairs and accessible seven days a week.

Bosses say that this dedicated area is designed to “enrich the shopping experience for visitors by providing a free and welcoming environment.”

The Grand Arcade's new Wigan-themed mural by Wigan and Leigh College art and design students

It features a children's play area for parents to bring their little ones when they need a break from shopping, coupled with the convenience of take-away food and drinks from nearby cafes.

The comfortable seating invites shoppers to relax with coffee, meet friends, and enjoy a moment of respite whenever they need it.

With the help of fellow students Ellie Smallman, a talented Wigan and Leigh College Year 2 art and design undergaduate, has transformed a rather dull void on the upper floor into vibrant and fun area with a mural designed to capture the essence of Wigan.

And the mall has also launched a literacy campaign centred around an Honesty Library.

Visitors are encouraged to donate a book, take a book away with them, and leave a donation. The library, stocked with a diverse range of books for all ages, aims to foster a love for reading while supporting local Wigan charities with proceeds.

The Honesty Library serves as a platform to promote the benefits of reading across all age groups, with a particular emphasis on young children.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We are thrilled to unveil the community corner, creating a space that goes beyond shopping – it’s a fantastic space for families, friends and book lovers.

"The introduction of our Honesty Library is a testament to our commitment to community engagement, literacy, and supporting local charities. It’s lovely to see so many people taking time out to use the space.”

The Grand Arcade has thanked everyone who has kindly donated books so far and urges the wider community to contribute to the library's sustainability by donating books through the designated basket located next to the library.