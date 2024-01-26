Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision took place at 4.30am where the guided busway crosses Hough Lane at Tyldesley.

A crew from Atherton fire station was called to the scene because fluids were seen leaking from the damaged vehicles and environmental equipment was required to mop them up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vehicle on the guided busway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But crew manager Ian Murray said that there was no need for his team to rescue anyone as all those on board both vehicles had got out without any problem and were unharmed.

The front of the wagon impacted with the side of the guided bus behind where the driver was sitting. Both vehicles were damaged, the lorry suffering a smashed windscreen.

Crew manager Murray said that there had been a couple of passengers on board the bus.