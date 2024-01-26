Occupants escape unscathed after early hours crash between guided bus and bin lorry
The collision took place at 4.30am where the guided busway crosses Hough Lane at Tyldesley.
A crew from Atherton fire station was called to the scene because fluids were seen leaking from the damaged vehicles and environmental equipment was required to mop them up.
But crew manager Ian Murray said that there was no need for his team to rescue anyone as all those on board both vehicles had got out without any problem and were unharmed.
The front of the wagon impacted with the side of the guided bus behind where the driver was sitting. Both vehicles were damaged, the lorry suffering a smashed windscreen.
Crew manager Murray said that there had been a couple of passengers on board the bus.
Firefighters were on scene for only about 20 minutes but the clear-up of the vehicles took longer.