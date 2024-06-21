Wigan sisters' business crowned best wedding florist in region
For sisters Angela Tickle and Julie Robinson of AM Flowers based at Haigh Woodland Park have been named the region’s best wedding florist in their company’s 30th anniversary year.The pair attended the prestigious Great Northern Wedding Awards, held this year at Ashfield House in Standish for a ceremony which sees those connected with the industry voted for by many thousands of wedding couples.
Wedding suppliers are marked on attributes such as approachability, ease of booking, on-the-day quality and value for money. The awards attract entrants from across Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Cumbria, Merseyside and North Yorkshire and competition is extremely tough.And Angela and Julie were “absolutely over the moon to be announced as recipients of the Best Wedding Florist of 2024.
Angela said: “This award means the absolute world to us as it is voted for by our fabulous wedding couples and celebrates our hard work, commitment and creativity to all our weddings.“What is even more special is that this award has been won in the 30th year anniversary of the business.”AM Flowers first opened its doors way back in 1994 in the siblings’ small workshop above the tearooms at Haigh Woodland Park.
It was and still is a family business, first started by Angela and their mum Maureen, which is where the name AM Flowers originated (Angela and Maureen's Flowers).
The business also included Angela and Julie's Auntie Marilyn and their late father Graham who was a massive part of their family business and their biggest supporter.AM Flowers grew and grew and they moved downstairs in the courtyard to their newly refurbished shop where they are today.Maureen and Marilyn have since taken a well earned retirement but are still very much a part of AM Flowers along with Brian, Angela‘s partner.Julie said: “We want to say a massive thank-you to every single customer who has supported us throughout our 30 years at Haigh Woodland Park, especially all our local customers who are the most loyal customers and friends any business could wish for.“We look forward to many more years of fabulous weddings and serving the local community with our floral creations.”
