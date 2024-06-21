Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan business’s landmark year just got even better after it landed a prestigious prize.

For sisters Angela Tickle and Julie Robinson of AM Flowers based at Haigh Woodland Park have been named the region’s best wedding florist in their company’s 30th anniversary year.The pair attended the prestigious Great Northern Wedding Awards, held this year at Ashfield House in Standish for a ceremony which sees those connected with the industry voted for by many thousands of wedding couples.

Wedding suppliers are marked on attributes such as approachability, ease of booking, on-the-day quality and value for money. The awards attract entrants from across Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Cumbria, Merseyside and North Yorkshire and competition is extremely tough.And Angela and Julie were “absolutely over the moon to be announced as recipients of the Best Wedding Florist of 2024.

Double celebrations as sisters Julie Robinson and Angela Tickle, right, of AM Flowers, Haigh Woodland Park, were crowned Winner of the Best Wedding Florist 2024 by the prestigious Great Northern Wedding Awards

Angela said: “This award means the absolute world to us as it is voted for by our fabulous wedding couples and celebrates our hard work, commitment and creativity to all our weddings.“What is even more special is that this award has been won in the 30th year anniversary of the business.”AM Flowers first opened its doors way back in 1994 in the siblings’ small workshop above the tearooms at Haigh Woodland Park.

It was and still is a family business, first started by Angela and their mum Maureen, which is where the name AM Flowers originated (Angela and Maureen's Flowers).