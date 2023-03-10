Wigan-based solar installation specialists Perfect Sense Energy were matched up with a firm in Wythenshawe which wanted to install solar panels on the roof of its warehouse.

The deal was brokered by Green Economy, set up to help firms in the Greater Manchester area invest in green technology on their journey to net zero. This includes solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

So far the organisation has brokered over £500,000 sales for firms based in the region, with projects that will save approximately 1,818.46 tonnes of carbon for the lifespan of the technology.

A Wigan-based firm of solar panel installers benefitted from the initiative (library pic)

One of the projects included introducing Ellard, a Wythenshawe based supplier of automated door products, to Perfect Sense Energy, solar installation specialists from Wigan, who will begin installing a £180,000 solar PV project this month, and is expected to save 1,198 tonnes of carbon over 25 years.

John McGorrigan, director of business transformation at Ellard, initially started searching online for a partner, but quickly found himself swamped by hundreds of suggestions.

He said: “I’d done some initial research, but when you type 'solar' into Google you’re hit with hundreds of results suggesting everything from independent installers to major corporations. It’s hard to know who the right installer would be for our requirements. We were sure of our reasoning for getting solar panels on the roof of our warehouse, we just weren’t quite sure where to start.”

Ellard was introduced to the team at Green Economy, who set to work finding the business a project manager from their extensive network of net zero suppliers.

Amy House, director of Green Economy said: “All businesses can search for a local green tech supplier using Green Economy’s online Marketplace, but the specifications of this project were such that the firm needed bespoke support. Not least that Ellard lease their warehouse, so their landlord needed to be included in the process.”

Green Economy invited several of their members to pitch for the project at an exclusive Meet the Buyer event, hosted by the Green Economy team. This service ensured that the specific requirements of their project were met.

Perfect Sense Energy, solar specialists based in Wigan successfully won the £180,000installation contract with Ellard and was beginning work at the Wythenshawe warehouse this month.

MD Gary Brandwood said: “Working with Green Economy has been enormously beneficial to our company, through its Marketplace they’ve created a real eco-system of local suppliers to collaborate with, as well as a pipeline of potential customers to support on their journey to net zero. Having a local network like this provides real weight when competing for business development opportunities.”

Mr McGorrigan added: “The support that we have received from Green Economy has been invaluable to Ellard and has made our transition to net zero as seamless as can be.

“They’ve been on hand to guide us throughout the process, and their expertise and reassurance has helped us to onboard highly skilled, local experts to deliver our decarbonisation project. Any businesses considering their net zero future should ensure they bring on Green Economy’s expertise as early in the process as they can.”