Wigan solicitor marks 10 years of helping families after deaths of loved ones

She has supported hundreds of families with the administration of the estates of their loved ones, whether by helping to get a grant of probate or gathering and distributing assets to beneficiaries.

Andrew Welch, managing partner at Stephensons, said: “We are very pleased to give Rachelle her 10-year service award. Over those years Rachelle has assisted many hundreds of families to deal with financial affairs after the passing of a loved one. Her sympathetic and practical approach with those families, at that difficult time, has been the hallmark of her work. We wish Rachelle an equally fulfilling next 10 years with us.”