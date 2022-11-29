Manager who defrauded Wigan engineering firm of more than £28,000 is jailed

Simon Hindley, 38, of Chestnut Grove, Hindley, defrauded MKW Heating Controls Ltd of £28,606.51 between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2021.

At the time he was employed as a manager for the heating equipment supply firm, which is based on Swan Lane in Hindley Green.

Bolton Crown Court

He pleaded guilty to committing fraud by abusing his position to make a financial gain during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court in September, before the case was adjourned for sentencing.

Hindley has now appeared in the dock at Bolton Crown Court and was jailed for two years by Judge Tom Gilbart.

