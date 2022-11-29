Manager who defrauded Wigan engineering firm of more than £28,000 is jailed
A Wigan business manager who fleeced more than £28,000 from the firm where he worked has been jailed for two years.
Simon Hindley, 38, of Chestnut Grove, Hindley, defrauded MKW Heating Controls Ltd of £28,606.51 between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2021.
At the time he was employed as a manager for the heating equipment supply firm, which is based on Swan Lane in Hindley Green.
He pleaded guilty to committing fraud by abusing his position to make a financial gain during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court in September, before the case was adjourned for sentencing.
Hindley has now appeared in the dock at Bolton Crown Court and was jailed for two years by Judge Tom Gilbart.
A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act has been scheduled to take place at the same court on April 12 to see how much of the money can be recouped.