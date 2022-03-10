Bargain Brand Food on Kilshaw Street, Pemberton, sells food, drink and toiletries close to their best-before date for 75 per cent off.

Since opening almost three years ago, the company has become a great success with people travelling from as far as Leeds and Cardiff to stock up on items.

By going online, people can access the bargains from their own home for a £5.99 delivery fee.

Staff members from left, John Bolster junior, Bob Wooster, Dillon Riley, Janet Riley and owner John Bolster

Owner John Bolster said: “There is a huge misconception that eating food close to its best-before date is bad. It’s not and we feed huge amounts of people for a fraction of the price.

“My business partner has been doing this for over 10 years in Weston-Super-Mare and when I took over this unit I decided to give it a go and it went through the roof.

“People spend a lot of money in the supermarket and there is so much wasted food, but now they come here and absolutely love it.

“In a way, the pandemic was like a god send to us. Because everywhere was closed, we got tons of stock really cheap and we got donations of bread, milk and cheese which we gave away right through the lockdown.

“Since going online, we’ve had orders from as far as Northern Ireland. While we charge £5.99 for delivery, you’re getting massive savings on the food.”

The company also allow customers struggling with money to pay for their shopping over six weeks and have implemented the use of payment service Klarna.

As well as this, the business is looking for a bigger unit to help cope with demand, but insists their current shop isn’t going anywhere.

John added: “A lot of people are going through hard times and we want to help in any way we can.

“With the cost of living rapidly increasing, allowing customers to spread out their payments means they don’t have to worry about how they are going to feed themselves or their children.

“If the website grows how we think it will, we will have to open another premises to help facilitate with the orders.

“We wouldn’t close this unit as we feel it is a good little community shop that helps local people.”

