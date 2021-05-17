Wigan town centre escape room celebrating reopening

Adrenaline Escape, in The Galleries Shopping Centre, will welcome its first customers back through the doors since November 2020 today (Monday).

And the attraction is marking the milestone in the easing of Covid-19 restrictions with a new experience that is out of this world.

Stuart Barton, co-owner of Adrenaline Escape

Stuart Barton, co-owner of Adrenaline Escape, said: “It has been a long, tough year but we are so excited to be able to reopen our escape rooms and café and we thought what better way to mark the occasion than the introduction of a fifth room, Nebula.

“Since we opened the business back in May 2019 we’ve been incredibly busy and the addition of a new room will ensure there is a fresh challenge for regular customers and more choice and capacity for first time visitors.

"We have no doubt that it’s going to be incredibly popular.”

Players who take on the latest challenge at Adrenaline Escape will find themselves the first prisoners on board Nebula, a futuristic jail in space.

However, the people locked in the room have been sent there for a crime they did not actually commit and have 60 minutes to beat the ticking clock and find the escape pod which represents their only hope of returning to Earth and freedom.

Bosses at The Galleries said the return to trading of the indoor leisure facility is another important step on the road back to normality, as the town centre attempts to bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shopping centre manager Simon Tucker said: “Adrenaline Escape is an incredibly popular venue that pulls significant footfall into The Galleries and town centre, so we’re delighted that they are reopening.

“The introduction of Nebula will be an added incentive to pay them a visit.”

Adrenaline Escape’s rooms are available for parties of two to six to book from May 17.

Information and booking details can be found at www.adrenalineescape.co.uk