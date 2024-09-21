Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan town centre will continue to proudly fly the Purple Flag after retaining its prestigious international accreditation.

The scheme recognises town centres that meet high standards of safety and offer a vibrant night out for all visitors.

Wigan was first awarded Purple Flag status in 2022 as a result of Wigan Council working with partners such as Greater Manchester Police and private businesses.

Celebrations as Wigan retains its Purple Flag status

Overseen by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), Purple Flag requires places to meet a set of rigorous standards, as well as identifying further opportunities to enhance the evening and night-time offer.

Assessors were particularly impressed with the strong partnership working across the town centre, the focus on regeneration projects, and the various safety campaigns.

Councillor Yvonne Klieve, lead member for district centres and night-time economy at Wigan Council, said: "I am absolutely thrilled that we have retained our Purple Flag status. It reflects the hard work undertaken by many council teams, partners and local businesses.

“All our partners are very passionate and proud of Wigan and will continue to work together to continuously improve the town centre.”

Purple Flag – similar to Blue Flag status for beaches and Green Flag for parks – aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town centres.

Councillor Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “The accreditation recognises the continuous and extensive work to make the town centre safer for all visitors.

“This includes investing in initiatives like our town centre wardens, night-time safety marshals, and the development of our upcoming safety haven, which will act as a hub for anyone who needs support and assistance.”

Further initiatives are in place across the borough through campaigns like Get Home Safe which raises awareness about the differences between private hire vehicles and hackney carriages, and Call It Out which shines a light on inappropriate behaviour and catcalling.

Other locations who have Purple Flag status in the region include Bury, Stockport and Chester.

There are expectations that Wigan’s credentials as a great night out will be further enhanced with the Cotton Mills project at Wigan Pier whose first phase is due to open next spring.

To learn more about Purple Flag, visit: Proudly flying the Purple Flag (wigan.gov.uk)