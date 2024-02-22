News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan township eatery shuts its doors after just a year of trading

The owners of one of a Wigan community’s newest hospitality venues have announced with sadness that it has already closed.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 07:54 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 07:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mounting costs have been blamed for Standish’s Istanbul Cafe’s early demise.

The School Lane premises only opened last year and specialised in breakfasts, lunches and desserts.

Read More
angle grinder and gunpowder identified as cause of house blast that injured pens...
The Istanbul Cafe on School Lane, Standish, only opened last yearThe Istanbul Cafe on School Lane, Standish, only opened last year
The Istanbul Cafe on School Lane, Standish, only opened last year
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But bosses have now posted a message on social media which reads: “Dear and respected Cafe Istanbul customers,

“For a year, we have taken care to offer you the best service, with the highest quality materials, with love and passion.

"We would like to thank all our valued customers who are satisfied or dissatisfied with this service. Increasing product prices, natural gas, electricity, taxes, in short, have started to become a burden on us because expenses are now taking precedence over income.

"For this reason, we have decided to close Cafe Istanbul, albeit with regret.

“We thank all our valued customers for their respect and love.

“Goodbye, stay with love.”

Related topics:WiganStandish