Mounting costs have been blamed for Standish’s Istanbul Cafe’s early demise.

The School Lane premises only opened last year and specialised in breakfasts, lunches and desserts.

But bosses have now posted a message on social media which reads: “Dear and respected Cafe Istanbul customers,

“For a year, we have taken care to offer you the best service, with the highest quality materials, with love and passion.

"We would like to thank all our valued customers who are satisfied or dissatisfied with this service. Increasing product prices, natural gas, electricity, taxes, in short, have started to become a burden on us because expenses are now taking precedence over income.

"For this reason, we have decided to close Cafe Istanbul, albeit with regret.

“We thank all our valued customers for their respect and love.