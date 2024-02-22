Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pensioner was reportedly trying to open a safe containing gunpowder with an angle-grinder when sparks caused it to detonate.

There was a major emergency response, with 999 services and a bomb disposal team in attendance at the address in Park Road, Billinge, following reports of a blast there on the afternoon of Wednesday February 21.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Road at Billinge where the explosion took place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serious leg injuries were sustained by the victim who is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

Early reports said that the man had been injured after “opening a domestic item” and due to the “ignition of a flammable substance.” Then further details emerged of the accident involving the angle grinder, the safe and the gunpowder.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang in the mid-afternoon.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called shortly after 2.35pm and sent several resources, including a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the air ambulance.

One firefighter told Wigan Today that the emergency was a “once in a career incident.”

The road was cordoned off as safety checks were carried out to ensure there was no danger of further blasts.