News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Angle grinder and gunpowder identified as cause of house blast that injured pensioner

An investigation has been launched into how a man in his 80s came to be seriously hurt in an explosion at a Wigan home.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 07:32 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 08:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The pensioner was reportedly trying to open a safe containing gunpowder with an angle-grinder when sparks caused it to detonate.

There was a major emergency response, with 999 services and a bomb disposal team in attendance at the address in Park Road, Billinge, following reports of a blast there on the afternoon of Wednesday February 21.

Read More
Wigan singer hopes to wow fans at concert with iconic Concorde
Park Road at Billinge where the explosion took placePark Road at Billinge where the explosion took place
Park Road at Billinge where the explosion took place
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Serious leg injuries were sustained by the victim who is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

Early reports said that the man had been injured after “opening a domestic item” and due to the “ignition of a flammable substance.” Then further details emerged of the accident involving the angle grinder, the safe and the gunpowder.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang in the mid-afternoon.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called shortly after 2.35pm and sent several resources, including a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the air ambulance.

One firefighter told Wigan Today that the emergency was a “once in a career incident.”

The road was cordoned off as safety checks were carried out to ensure there was no danger of further blasts.

Hours after the emergency was first declared, the operation was scaled down.