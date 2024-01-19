Wigan township micropub earns top spot in annual awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The awards are organised by the CAMRA – Campaign for Real Ale Wigan branch and the winner was confirmed to be The Albion Ale House in Standish.
Strong competition was overcome in the shape of the Swan and Railway Hotel, Wigan, and The Hingemakers Arms, Ashton-in-Makerfield, who finished second and third respectively. Honourable mentions for the category included The Plough And Harrow in Shevington and Real Crafty Wigan who were also nominated.
A key feature of Standish Christmas Market for many years and regular fund-raisers for charity throughout the year, many commented to congratulate landlord Kevin Goudy.
The Albion Ale House posted to social media and said: “We’re overjoyed to announce that we’ve been awarded @wigancamra Community Pub Of The Year 2024.
"This award means so much to not just ourselves, our team but our much valued customers too.
"It was a close call and rightly so with some other excellent pubs in the running. So thank you all who originally voted for us in the first round of voted last year.
"Thank you to our Brilliant customers who not only are customers bit give us so much support in any events/fundraisers we do, we couldn’t do it without you all.
“Finally thank you to @wigancamra , who give up they’re own time in keeping the branch running smoothly and organising great events throughout the year to keep the campaign going , look out for they’re brilliant @wiganbeerfest on the 29th Feb until 2nd March too.”