A Wigan township’s tiny watering hole has been named the area’s Community Pub of the Year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards are organised by the CAMRA – Campaign for Real Ale Wigan branch and the winner was confirmed to be The Albion Ale House in Standish.

Strong competition was overcome in the shape of the Swan and Railway Hotel, Wigan, and The Hingemakers Arms, Ashton-in-Makerfield, who finished second and third respectively. Honourable mentions for the category included The Plough And Harrow in Shevington and Real Crafty Wigan who were also nominated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Albion Ale House - CAMRA's Community Pub of the Year 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key feature of Standish Christmas Market for many years and regular fund-raisers for charity throughout the year, many commented to congratulate landlord Kevin Goudy.

The Albion Ale House posted to social media and said: “We’re overjoyed to announce that we’ve been awarded @wigancamra Community Pub Of The Year 2024.

"This award means so much to not just ourselves, our team but our much valued customers too.

"It was a close call and rightly so with some other excellent pubs in the running. So thank you all who originally voted for us in the first round of voted last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to our Brilliant customers who not only are customers bit give us so much support in any events/fundraisers we do, we couldn’t do it without you all.