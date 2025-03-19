A Wigan township pub wants to extend its opening times to allow drinking and entertainment deeper into the early hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifteens @ Standish has lodged an application with Wigan Council to extend its closing time until 3.30am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

If the request is granted, the pub would sell alcohol to drink on and off the premises until 3am on those days and recorded music would also be allowed until 3am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Street pub, part of the local Fifteens chain run by businessman Tony Callaghan, is also asking to open from 10am on those days.

Fifteens at Standish is hoping to serve drinks until 3am on certain nights of the week

Serving food and putting on live acts, Fifteens at Standish is a very popular venue.

The application was featured on the Standish Voice Facebook page and the first reaction came from resident John Downey who said; “Im sure the older generation, who have bought their retirement homes just behind, will be overjoyed.”

Interested parties have until April 15 to make representations.