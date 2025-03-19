WIgan village pub bids to stay open until 3.30am
Fifteens @ Standish has lodged an application with Wigan Council to extend its closing time until 3.30am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
If the request is granted, the pub would sell alcohol to drink on and off the premises until 3am on those days and recorded music would also be allowed until 3am.
The High Street pub, part of the local Fifteens chain run by businessman Tony Callaghan, is also asking to open from 10am on those days.
Serving food and putting on live acts, Fifteens at Standish is a very popular venue.
The application was featured on the Standish Voice Facebook page and the first reaction came from resident John Downey who said; “Im sure the older generation, who have bought their retirement homes just behind, will be overjoyed.”
Interested parties have until April 15 to make representations.
