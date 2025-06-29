A Wigan-based wet wipe firm is leading the industry in eliminating plastics from its products.

So it is well placed as the Welsh Government formally approves a ban.

Legislation banning the sale and supply of wet wipes containing plastic will come into force in December 2026.

From then on it will be illegal to sell and supply any plastic-containing consumer wet wipes in Wales.

Nice-Pak has already eliminated plastics from its wet wipes

England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to bring similar bans shortly.

The ban covers all consumer wipes, including baby, household cleaning wipes, cosmetic and personal care wipes.

Medical wipes are excluded from the ban.

Nice-Pak International (NPI), with manufacturing facilities in both Wales and England (the latter at Westwood Park in Wigan), is Europe’s largest producer of plastic-free wipes.

The company supplies private label wipes for leading retailers.

MD Michael Docker said: “Last year, 96 per cent of the wipes Nice-Pak produced for the UK market were plastic-free – we took action well before legislation demanded it.”

He said NPI has been a pro-active partner in helping its customers transition to sustainable, plastic-free wipes and has been recognised by the Welsh Government for its active role in the consultation process.

The wipes market in the UK is valued at £508m, representing 577 million packs, with baby wipes making up the largest category at 48 per cent of total volume.

The shift toward plastic-free wipes in retail began in 2020, led by Tesco, followed by Boots, Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsburys and Lidl.

Mr Docker added: “We’ve invested heavily in sustainable technologies across our manufacturing sites and launched a global pledge in 2020 to champion plastic-free products and recyclable packaging.

"Thanks to the collaboration of our suppliers and retail partners, we've helped drive large-scale, industry-wide change.

“We’ve long believed that investing in sustainable innovation is the right thing for the environment.

“We fully support a complete ban on plastic containing wipes and stand ready to help others make the transition.

“Whilst this ban is excellent news, it’s important to clarify that plastic-free does not mean flushable.

"Most wipes should be disposed of in the bin. Always check the packaging for correct disposal instructions.”