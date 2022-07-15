Wet-wipe manufacturer Nice-Pak, which is located on Westwood Park, has been placed in the top one per cent of more than 90,000 companies, spanning across 200 industries and 175 countries, by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings.

Producing wipes for seven of 10 of the leading care brands, Nice-Pak has partnered with retailers to launch plastic-free wipes, meaning the majority of products supplied to the UK market are now free from plastic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Woodall with his team

The award was presented following analysis of the company’s sustainability policies and results against a list of 21 criteria, including environment and human rights.

Sustainability performance at the firm has improved at a faster pace than the network average, earning it a score of 76/100.

These ratings are evidence-based and attempt to produce a roadmap for continuous improvement, allowing for companies to surpass their scores each year with assistance from the feedback they receive.

Key improvements since the previous rating of gold have been made across the environment, labour and human rights categories, backed up by their ninth consecutive Top Employers Institute certificate.

This honour recognises employers that strive to optimise employment practices while providing excellent employee conditions.

Notable courses of action include the introduction of 100 per cent renewable electricity across three European sites and the mission for carbon neutrality by 2030.

Robert Woodall, managing director at Nice-Pak International, said: “Nice-Pak have extended our leadership position by putting our bold environmental and ethical commitments into action at a global level. Sustainability forms part of our core values, it is essential to the long-term vision of our business and indeed the future of the wipes industry.