The Good Salon Guide, which is the only nationwide body for assessing professional standards and services within their field, awarded five stars to the Styling House in Hindley Green.

Listing around 2,000 salons, the Good Salon Guide has become the kitemark of quality for the public and hairdressing industry.

It is the easiest and most reliable means of checking out the best salons in any area.

Staff from The Styling House, celebrate being awarded five stars in the Good Salon Guide, from left, Katie Gregory, Holly Armstrong, salon owner Joanne Brown, Georgia Hennedy-Koppens and Leanne Jones.

Recognised establishments are visited and objectively assessed by top industry professionals, giving potential clients confidence in their choice.

Salons are regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained so membership is as good as a personal recommendation.

Gareth Penn, Managing Director of the Good Salon Guide, said: “I am delighted that The Styling House has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Salon Guide.

"Being in the Guide means a salon is among the best in the country which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good.

"For salon owners, membership brings a whole host of free services including business advice, the chance to feature in our magazines and on-line media as well as great offers.”

Joanne Brown, owner of The Styling House, added: “Being a member of the Good Salon Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way.