Wigan wet wipe firm supports employees' mental health with well-being workshops

Wet wipe manufacturer Nice-Pak International engaged community interest company RCS to host menopause and men’s health awareness workshops.

The sessions were delivered at Nice-Pak’s Flint factory, but Wigan-based employees could attend online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workplace well-being consultant Claire Lynch, who delivers RCS' well-being training for businesses

They have proven successful and are now scheduled to be held quarterly, allowing new starters to attend and current staff to remain up-to-date with best practice.

Nice-Pak’s senior HR training officer Vicki Alexander said: “It’s been fantastic to strengthen our existing mental health polices and further our long-term investment into our team’s well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sessions were helpful in encouraging open dialogue about often uncomfortable and sensitive subjects. It has been great to see a mixture of staff attend from across our business.

“The menopause workshops have already left a legacy, as we have introduced coffee mornings to provide a space to share ideas and keep these important conversations surrounding women’s health going.”

RCS, which offers a portfolio of specialist well-being training, is encouraging businesses of all sizes to run support and training programmes, as it expands its services for 2023.

It has already successfully delivered free well-being training and support to nearly 300 small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in north and west Wales through its In-Work Support Service, which was part-funded by European Social Funding through the Welsh Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad