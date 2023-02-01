Wigan workers share knowledge with younger colleagues ahead of National Apprenticeship Week

Ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (February 6 to 12), housebuilder Redrow reported 27 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 were re-evaluating their finances and career choices.

The UK-wide survey of 1,000 people found that of those in the North West, 42 per cent said the rising cost of living had made them want to earn more money in the future.

Redrow apprentices Liam Brown and Jospeh Potsid, in red, with Lee Serrio, Shaun Phoenix and Huw Williams

Half (50 per cent) saw apprenticeships as opportunities to earn by not incurring student debt, while 42 per cent associated them with offering greater financial independence at an earlier age.

However, UK-wide two in three people (68 per cent) believed there was a general stigma associated with being an apprentice rather than pursuing higher education and half (49 per cent) agreed their school had not encouraged apprenticeships.

Redrow is urging young people to consider taking up an apprenticeship in construction as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Karen Jones, human resources director for Redrow, said: “Many young people are reconsidering their career options amidst the cost-of-living crisis and apprenticeships are a fantastic opportunity to earn while you learn.

"Breaking the stigma and offering more information for schools and parents to promote the benefits amongst young people will help promote the skills for life.”

Current apprentices at Redrow have been picking up inside knowledge from two members of staff who started their careers in the same way.

Apprentice groundworker Liam Brown, 20, and apprentice joiner Jospeh Potsid, 18, met head of construction Shaun Phoenix and joinery contracts manager Lee Serrio, who both joined Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme in 1994.

Lee, 47, has been a sub-contractor for Redrow for 16 years, working for R Joyce Joinery Ltd.

“I joined Redrow’s apprenticeship scheme in Lancashire in 1994 when I was 18," said Lee, who lives in Wigan with his wife and daughter.

“I left school and couldn’t get a job. Redrow had a new development across the road from my parents’ house and I told my mum I’d like to work for them as they built nice houses.

“I sent out a letter and secured an interview, although my mum had to do a bit of persuasion as back then Redrow wanted apprentices straight from school. Fortunately, they liked me at interview and I was soon enrolled on the apprenticeship scheme.”

Lee spent his three-year apprenticeship working on developments with the Lancashire team, alternating between five weeks at college and five weeks working on the site.

Once qualified, Lee worked as a joiner and then a site manager, before becoming a joinery contracts manager.

Shaun, 45, started as an apprentice joiner when he was just 16.

He progressed to the roles of site joiner, assistant site manager, site manager, project manager and area build manager, and today he heads up the construction department for Redrow Lancashire.

Shaun, from Leigh, said: “Redrow is committed to growing its own talent and I am testament to that. If you want to work hard and build your career, the company will nurture you, provide training and back you all the way.