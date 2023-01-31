Wigan borough MP backs fur import ban to stop 'outsourcing our cruelty overseas'

Yvonne Fovargue, MP for Makerfield, joined celebrities and campaigners in Parliament to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the UK becoming the first country to ban fur farming and to urge the Government to “finish the job” by banning imports.

The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks attended the #FurFreeBritain event, hosted by FOUR PAWS UK and Humane Society International UK, while comedian and actor Ricky Gervais gave his support in a video message.

Ms Fovargue said: “Twenty years after the UK banned fur farming and demonstrated the UK’s strong and unequivocal ethical stand against fur, we are now outsourcing our cruelty overseas. The only way to eradicate this hypocrisy is to ban the import and sale of fur in the UK.”