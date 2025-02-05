As one of the largest employers in the Wigan borough, contact centre outsourcer Interact has committed to providing substantial support to Wigan Youth Zone creating opportunities for young people to thrive.

Interact's support will ensure that the boys and girls’ club can continue delivering high-quality services to those who need it most.

The relationship between Interact and Wigan Youth Zone began in 2021, when Interact chose it as its Charity of the Year raising over £10,000.

Neil Barber, CEO, Interact said: "We're passionate about investing in our community and supporting the next generation to build a future that they deserve.

Wigan Youth Zone

"It's vitally important to us to ensure that Wigan Youth Zone is a certainty for all young people across Wigan and Leigh. Our local communities give us so much as a business, we see it as a duty and responsibility to focus on giving back."

Over the course of the partnership, there has been a real alignment of values and the team at Interact can't wait to explore the next chapter of its relationship with Wigan Youth Zone.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO, Wigan Youth Zone said: "I was thrilled to hear the wonderful news that Interact will be coming on board as a Gold Patron, taking our already strong partnership to the next level.

"Thank you so much for your generous, meaningful and tangibly positive support; it will make a difference to the lives of thousands of young people."

Wigan Youth Zone is a charity that provides opportunities for all young people across the Wigan borough.

They offer physical and mental wellbeing programmes, a safe and exciting environment, and access to inspiring adult role models. Their support includes targeted help for vulnerable young people, personal and career development opportunities, and outreach to engage young people in their communities.

They also provide heavily subsidised, nutritious meals seven days a week.

Since opening in 2013, over 35,000 individual young people have attended the Youth Zone more than 800,000 times.

Interact is a multi-award-winning UK customer experience outsourcer, offering digital messaging and chat, sales, retentions, customer service, loyalty programmes and back office support.

Since its inception in 2011, it has partnered with leading brands to deliver exceptional customer service and powerful sales channels.

The employee-owned company has UK contact centres in Wigan and Richmond-Upon-Thames and a contact centre in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.