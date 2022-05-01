Claire Havey, a healthcare worker from Wigan, co-owns the firm called, Calico Campers with her partner, Mark Armstrong.

The small business, based out of Chester, was born in the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic lockdown which was the perfect opportunity as normal daily life came to a hault.

In that time, they have established themselves as five-star rated and as an award-winning company.

With demand levels for campervan hire at an all time high, they expanded their fleet with the introduction of a new two-berth Vauxhall Vivaro for hire this year alongside their four-berth Citroen Relay.

The UK Transport Awards 2022, hosted and run by SME News, is now into its third year, rewarding a diverse range of hardworking individuals and firms operating within the transport sector, with categories up for grabs like; most trusted taxi business, best community transport service and best vehicle leasing specialists, also.

Ms Havey said: “Winning the award of Best Campervan Hire Provider in the North West is so special.

“We’re both working so hard on making sure everyone who hires a campervan from us has the best adventure possible.

"I'm so proud of what we've achieved so far with Calico Campers, and we have big plans for the future."