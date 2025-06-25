Wigan’s best-kept secret: A hidden taproom inside a historic brewery

Tucked away in the heart of Wigan town centre lies the town’s newest hidden gem: the Wigan Brewhouse Taproom. Housed within one of the UK’s last remaining tower breweries, this cosy and character-filled bar offers a unique drinking experience that blends local heritage with a fresh, modern twist.

Wigan Brewhouse, a family-owned and proudly independent brewery, has opened the doors of its Taproom to the public — but unless you know where to look, you might miss it. Set inside the historic brewery itself, this “secret” spot is fast becoming a favourite for those in the know.

More than just a bar, the Taproom is an immersive taste of brewing tradition. Visitors can enjoy freshly poured cask ales brewed just metres away from where they’re served, along with a selection of wines, spirits, and bottled lagers. It’s the perfect place for locals and beer lovers alike to enjoy a relaxed drink in a setting steeped in character.

The brewery has also recently introduced Monday Club, offering a mellow start to the week with great beer and good company. On Sundays, the Taproom comes alive with Sunday Sessions, featuring live music from 3–5pm — creating a warm, laid-back atmosphere perfect for winding down the weekend.

Director/ Head brewer Jonathan Provost (Left ) with Director John Provost. Father and Son

The Taproom is only the latest chapter in the rich story of Wigan Brewhouse. Built on the historic site of the former Allgates Brewery, the brewery itself is one of just five tower breweries left in the UK. Tower brewing is a traditional method where the brewing process flows from top to bottom using gravity, reducing the need for mechanical pumps and preserving an age-old approach to beer-making. It’s a rare piece of industrial history that continues to shape every pint brewed here.

At the helm is Jonny, the director and head brewer, who has been part of the brewery for over 15 years — starting under Allgates and now leading Wigan Brewhouse into an exciting new era.

“We’ve got the best of both worlds,” Jonny says. “We’re rooted in brewing heritage, but we’re always pushing forward — creating new, exciting cask ales while keeping that traditional heart beating strong.”

With plans to expand across the Northwest, Wigan Brewhouse is quickly growing beyond its town centre home, but the Taproom remains its soul — a hidden haven for anyone who appreciates great beer, good music, and a welcoming pint.

Follow Wigan Brewhouse on social media for updates on new brews, events, and Taproom news — or better yet, swing by and discover Wigan’s best-kept secret for yourself.