After months of restoration, Wigan Civic has officially opened as a creative workspace.

Social mission developer Capital&Centric, which specialises in the restoration of concrete buildings, has breathed new life into the town centre’s 1970s grey edifice.

It used to accommodate council offices, but since the rejuvenation of Wigan Town Hall and the creation of the Life Centre, there had no longer been a municipal need for the place.

It was left empty for several years with its only use being for location shooting of the Morecambe-based crime drama The Bay where its facade was dressed up as a police station.

Civic - a workspace, co-working, offices, with coffee shop, mini-cinema, gym and roof terrace is now open

The building is now home to a mix of co-working, studios and private offices, perfect for everyone, from freelancers fed up of the kitchen table, to growing teams who want a more inspiring place to get their best work done.

Alongside the high-spec workspaces, Civic is packed with communal facilities from a gym and mini-cinema, to chill-out lounges and a relaxing roof terrace for tenants.

And at the heart of Civic is Cotton, a new café-bar for the building and the wider community complete with a spill-out terrace for when the sun’s shining, as well as outdoor seating spots along Millgate.

Anthony Powell, hed of work and social for Capital & Centric on the roof-terrace at Civic

Cotton is serving up a brunch menu, artisan sandwiches, fresh juices, matcha, coffee and evening drinks accompanied by a selection of seasonal small plates.

John Moffat, Joint Managing Director at Capital&Centric, said: “Civic was built to make a statement, and we wanted to do the same with the transformation.

"It’s more than an office, it’s a proper community for people doing interesting stuff.

"From the building’s brutalist character to the vibe we’re creating inside, it’s a world away from your average workplace.

The team at Cafe Cotton, from left, Laura Worsley, Tulsa Grimley and Megi Oblak

"Whether you’re going solo or building a team, this is a space where you can grow and connect with others doing the same.”

The project has been supported by Wigan Council through the UK Government’s Town Deal, part of a wider push to bring new life to the town centre and keep talent in the borough.

Capital&Centric restored the brutalist architecture with exposed concrete waffle ceiling and concrete corduroy feature walls.

It protected and overhauled as much of the original modernist structure as possible, including the iconic concrete grid structure as well as keeping the same flooring in the stairways and repairing the existing window frames.

The mini-cinema at Civic

Civic features a raft of sustainability features, such as smart, high-efficiency lighting to reduce energy consumption and tripled glazed windows, with a targeted EPC A rating.

Electric vehicle charging points and cycle storage have been provided to encourage active travel and improve air quality in Wigan’s centre.

Each parking space has also been given its own unique name.

The introduction of the gardens and planting will also see biodiversity at the site increased five times over.

To celebrate its opening, Capital&Centric offered 50 free memberships to experience the space for free until the end of the year.

They were snapped up in less than 48 hours with the space already proving a hit among businesses.

The first Civic members are already moving in, and spaces are still available. Desk tours and coffee catchups at Cotton are also in full swing. Head to www.capitalandcentric.com/civic for more info.