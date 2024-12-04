Drug and alcohol support workers in the borough will continue to strike until the end of the year in a dispute over pay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at We Are With You (WAWY), based at Kennedy House in Leigh and the Coops Building in Wigan, will walk out between 3pm and 7pm every Wednesday and Thursday.

Unison claims some staff are paid in line with NHS staff bands and others under We Are With You's own pay structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Are With You staff protested outside a full meeting of Wigan Council

It says staff on NHS rates have received a three per cent pay offer – short of the 5.5 per cent rise given to NHS staff this summer – while those on WAWY’s terms were offered between 0 per cent and four per cent, depending on their wage band.

Unison is calling for a pay rise of 10 per cent or £3,000 – whichever is greater – applied equally across the workforce.

The union claims poor pay and conditions are leading to high staff turnover.

Last Wednesday strikers lobbied outside a meeting of Wigan Council, as the local authority commissions its drug and alcohol services from We Are With You.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unison regional organiser Paddy Cleary said: “The workers at We Are With You perform a crucial service supporting vulnerable people.

“The overall cost to settle this dispute is just £55,000, but WAWY and Wigan Council are willing to put vulnerable members of the community at risk by not resolving this dispute.

“The strike will continue with targeted periods of action that will impact on late-night services. This escalation is a regrettable consequence of the employer’s refusal to meaningfully negotiate with their workers.”

With You’s spokesperson said: “We understand the concerns of our colleagues who are taking strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a charity with limited resources, we balance providing colleagues with a fair wage and good working conditions, with delivering the drug and alcohol services that local people need and deserve. While getting this balance right is a challenge, we believe that we are doing the very best we can for both our colleagues and our clients.

“Since plans to take strike action were announced earlier this year, we have been doing everything we can to find a resolution with Unison. These conversations continue and we are committed to working together to prevent further strike action from taking place.”