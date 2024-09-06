Wigan is once again competing in the big league as the town’s Feast at the Mills is in with a chance of claiming top spot at the British Street Food Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vibrant venue, which is getting folk in the mood for the opening of phase one of The Cotton Works at Wigan Pier next spring, has seen hundreds of people turning out each weekend.

After regional heats, the “very best traders in the UK” have been revealed and will now be looking to win public votes at the grand final in London.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from September 13-15, the awards feature categories such as Best Burger, Best Vegetarian and Best Food Hall.

Feast at The Mills at The Cotton Works has proved a big hit and is just a prelude to the opening of a new food hall, bars and a restaurant at the nearby Mill One next year

The Best Food Hall in the UK shortlist was decided based on social media nominations and foodies are now being asked to pick their favourites. Feast at the Mills will compete against the likes of Manchester’s Freight Island and Sheffield’s Cutlery Works. To vote viist https://britishstreetfood.co.uk/