Wigan's Feast at the Mills shortlisted for national honours

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 16:29 BST
Wigan is once again competing in the big league as the town’s Feast at the Mills is in with a chance of claiming top spot at the British Street Food Awards 2024.

A vibrant venue, which is getting folk in the mood for the opening of phase one of The Cotton Works at Wigan Pier next spring, has seen hundreds of people turning out each weekend.

After regional heats, the “very best traders in the UK” have been revealed and will now be looking to win public votes at the grand final in London.​

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Running from September 13-15, the awards feature categories such as Best Burger, Best Vegetarian and Best Food Hall.

Feast at The Mills at The Cotton Works has proved a big hit and is just a prelude to the opening of a new food hall, bars and a restaurant at the nearby Mill One next yearplaceholder image
Feast at The Mills at The Cotton Works has proved a big hit and is just a prelude to the opening of a new food hall, bars and a restaurant at the nearby Mill One next year

The Best Food Hall in the UK shortlist was decided based on social media nominations and foodies are now being asked to pick their favourites. Feast at the Mills will compete against the likes of Manchester’s Freight Island and Sheffield’s Cutlery Works. To vote viist https://britishstreetfood.co.uk/

Related topics:WiganManchesterSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice