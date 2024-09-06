Wigan's Feast at the Mills shortlisted for national honours
A vibrant venue, which is getting folk in the mood for the opening of phase one of The Cotton Works at Wigan Pier next spring, has seen hundreds of people turning out each weekend.
After regional heats, the “very best traders in the UK” have been revealed and will now be looking to win public votes at the grand final in London.
Running from September 13-15, the awards feature categories such as Best Burger, Best Vegetarian and Best Food Hall.
The Best Food Hall in the UK shortlist was decided based on social media nominations and foodies are now being asked to pick their favourites. Feast at the Mills will compete against the likes of Manchester’s Freight Island and Sheffield’s Cutlery Works. To vote viist https://britishstreetfood.co.uk/
