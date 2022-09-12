Wigan's first Believe In Business Festival postponed after Queen's death

The Believe In Business Festival was scheduled to take place on Thursday and would have been the first event organised by the Wigan Business Consortium, in partnership with Wigan Council.

The event, at The Edge conference centre, promised to give businesses a platform to share their experiences, inspire each other to stimulate growth across the borough and highlight support available across Greater Manchester.

The festival was due to be held at The Edge this week

But it has now been postponed following the Queen’s death and will be rescheduled on another date.

A council spokesman said: “Following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II and as a mark of respect during this period of national mourning, the decision has been made to postpone the Believe in Business Festival.