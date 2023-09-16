Watch more videos on Shots!

This time the range features two new characters with the charitable promotion also being expanded to special multipacks.

For every limited edition can produced, one breakfast will be donated to charity partner Magic Breakfast, raising a further 2m breakfasts for hungry kids.

Since the partnership began in 2019, 18 million meals have been pledged by Heinz to Magic Breakfast, as the brand continues to help the one in four children at risk of starting the day hungry in the UK.

The distinctive cans labelled "Beanz for Every Child" feature the iconic Heinz keystone transformed into a child’s backpack and reads ‘1 can = 1 breakfast donated’ on both the classic Heinz Beanz and Heinz No Added Sugar Beanz varieties.

Available in Tesco stores nationwide now, as well as on Tesco.com, with an RRP of £1.40 for individual cans and £4.50 for multipacks, for every can produced, Heinz will donate a breakfast to partners Magic Breakfast.

The children’s charity works with schools in disadvantaged areas of the UK to provide nutritious breakfast food to children who arrive at school too hungry to learn

The limited edition Heinz Beanz cans will be for sale individually and in multipacks

Lucy Cooke, senior brand manager at Heinz Beanz said: "We hope our Limited Edition cans of Heinz Beanz continue to shine a spotlight on the all-important issue of child hunger, at a time when children across the UK continue to need our help now more than ever.

"By purchasing a can, you will be contributing towards two million more nutritious breakfasts that will be donated to disadvantaged children all over the UK over the next academic year.”

Lindsey Macdonald, CEO of Magic Breakfast said: "Not only do the cans look brilliant but by unlocking two million breakfasts for Magic Breakfast, the sales of this range will help us enormously in our work to ensure that we’re reaching as many hungry children and young people as possible so that they have the fuel they need to learn and thrive.