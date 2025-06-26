A new Wigan cafe has officially opened its doors.

The Coffee House, which has taken over the former WHSmith building on Standishgate, is already proving to be popular.

The new store offers a cosy and modern environment, featuring The Coffee House’s signature style, ambient lighting and comfortable seating.

Customers can enjoy a variety of locally roasted coffees, fresh pastries and breakfast and lunch options.

Founded by brothers Chris and Stephen Shelmerdine, The Coffee House began in Lymm with its first store in 2011.

It roasts its coffee in Warrington and prepares all food fresh daily in its central kitchen, before delivering it straight to stores.

Founding brother and managing director Chris said: “We’re thrilled to bring The Coffee House experience to Wigan.

“Our goal has always been to create spaces where people can relax, connect and enjoy quality food and drink.”

The store is open seven days a week, offering eat-in and takeaway options.