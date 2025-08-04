Wigan's record Coffee House launch and Stack handover "imminent"
A critical point in the redevelopment of the massive former Debenhams store will be reached within weeks when major structural changes being carried out by the landlord are completed and it is handed over to hospitality and entertainment hub company Stack for fitting out.
Meanwhile bosses of the Coffee House, which opened in what used to be WHSmith on Standishgate in June, say that the Wigan launch period was the best of any of its 30-plus outlets and that it is averaging 1,000 customers a day!
Which all delights the manager of the mall, Mike Matthews, as he oversees these latest transformations.
Due to several weeks of delays in some construction work, it is now touch and go as to whether Stack will be open in time for Christmas, but it is expected that its people will be moving in “later this month,” said Mr Matthews.
Stack will occupy the Millgate half of the old department store. A huge hole has been painstakingly taken out of the first floor to create a two-storey space, on the upper floor of which will be numerous food stalls and bars, with a glass ballustrade looking down onto the ground floor, at one end of which will be a performance area for live acts seven days a week, including in the evenings after Grand Arcade shops have closed.
Another large aperture was earlier this year created in the outer wall looking onto Concert Square and a planned al fresco dining area, and very soon that will be changed so that large glass doors will be installed opening onto the piazza with a dual height verandah from the upper floor above them.
One of the reasons for the delays has been the specialist manufacture of six huge skylights which will spectacularly illuminate the interior of Stack during daytime. There has also been a belated request to tear up floor tiles that were orginally to have been kept.
Mr Matthews said: “We are 99 per cent complete now so we will be looking to hand over to Stack later this month.
"There is still a considerable amount of work for Stack to do once they move in such as flooring, ceilings, lights, electrics; all the usual shopfitting work.
"But once done it will be sensational and we are expecting a huge upsurge in custom once everything is open.”
Mr Matthews said there had been a lot of interest from enterprises who might occupy the other half of the former Debenhams building.
Meanwhile business is booming at the Coffee House.
Mr Matthews said: “They say it is the best opening they have have seen out of 30 or more outlets they own.
"They had record-breaking sales in the first two weeks after opening and they are averaging 1,000 people going into the coffee shop each day which is fabulous news.”
Last month Wigan Today reported that there will soon be a further significant change to the town centre’s appearance when the steel structure for the new market hall at Fettlers begins to take shape.
