It has been a long time in coming but Wigan shoppers will soon be able to see their new market hall beginning to take shape.

Demolition of the Galleries shopping centre began in December 2022, but only in the “coming weeks” will visible construction work begin on what is going to replace it.

A steel skeleton of the new, 90,000ft sq Fettlers indoor market is about to be erected in what is the first, but most complicated, phase of the whole £135m project.

Further phases, including a a 144-bedroom Hampton by Hilton Hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf, will follow, with the pace picking up because the market hall is, from a civil engineering point of view, the trickiest to complete, according to experts.

How part of the market hall at Fettlers will look once built

WIgan Council leader David Molyneux said: “Following the announcement of the exciting new brand for the Galleries redevelopment in Wigan town centre, Fettlers continues to make real progress.

“Whilst previous work undertaken has been focused on the required site investigations and necessary groundworks – all of which are not always fully visible to the public – (principal contractor) Galliford Try’s work on site is entering an exciting new phase with the arrival of the steel frames for the new market hall on site in the coming weeks.

“The arrival of the steel frames in the coming weeks will mark the beginning of a visible transformation that will begin to define the skyline of Fettlers, an exciting new neighbourhood where people can live, shop, work and visit.

The way has been laid for the new market hall structure to take shape in the coming weeks

“Wigan is becoming the place to be, and Fettlers plays a key role in our ambitious regeneration plans; all part of a £1bn investment into regeneration, housing, and infrastructure.”

Galliford Try is now nine months into the construction project.

While it might not look like much has been happening, the developers have been concentrating on two key areas: the new market hall and, out of public view, an extension of the basement.

Drilling operations are under way to support steel frame installation.

Eventually that gap on Standishgate will be filled by Fettlers

The new market hall is expected to be built and open late next year, and the existing market hall will remain open until the new building is ready for occupation.

Once the move is complete, the current market hall will be demolished.