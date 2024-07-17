Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Wigan branch of a well-known bar chain has officially announced its closing date.

Revolution, on King Street, in the town centre, will close on Saturday, August 10 with closing party to celebrate Wigan Pride.

A social media post said: “After 16 incredible years, the time has come to say goodbye.

"It wouldn’t be Revolution Wigan without an amazing party, so you’d better believe we’ve saved the best until last and are going out with a bang!

“Please join us, on Saturday August 10 for one last time.”

It is one of 12 Revolution branches shutting across the UK as the chain scrambles to cut costs.

Three North West venues will shut – Blackpool and Manchester Deansgate Locks being the others.

The group revealed it was dealing with the cost of living hitting customers' finances and train strikes affecting its younger clientele.

The bar and pub chain also said it was struggling following pressures caused by the pandemic, rising inflation and staff shortages.

Revolution had to close six bars in 2020 as it struggled to keep afloat due to coronavirus restrictions.

Due to soaring energy bills, the chain was then forced to shut its venues on Mondays and Tuesdays in January 2023.

At the beginning of this year, parent company Revolution Bars Group announced it would be closing five Revolution bars, as well as branches of its other brands, with five Revolución de Cuba sites and one Playhouse pub to close.

In April Revolution Bars Group outlined a proposed restructure, with the closure of 18 sites and rent reductions at a further 14.