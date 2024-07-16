Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of an historic Wigan Catholic church is still uncertain after the death of its long-serving parish priest.

Fr John Johnson stood down from active ministry at St Mary's RC Church, on Standishgate, at the end of last year due to ill health and sadly died in April.

His departure created a void at the Grade II*-star listed church which has left its long-term future in doubt.

The Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon invited a traditionalist order called the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (ICKSP) to cover the church on a trial basis in April with a view to taking it over permanently.

However it held its last mass on Sunday, July 7 and no replacement has yet been made.

In the meantime, Catholic priests from neighbouring St John's Church will take mass at St Mary's on Saturdays at 5pm.

Parishioners have expressed their fears this is merely a “stay of execution” and that St Mary’s will close unless action is taken.

They have called on the archdiocese to allow the ICKSP – which practises the old Latin mass – to be allowed to take full responsibility for St Mary’s.

But it is understood the archdiocese has refused, citing unspecified "financial reasons."

This was despite the Preston-based Catholic order even offering to “buy a house” in Wigan to keep the church going.

Michael Durnan, who was present at the final mass held by the ICKSP at St Mary's, said: "Canon Cristofoli, who offered the mass, explained at the beginning of his sermon that he and the ICKSP didn't learn that it would be their final mass until Saturday.

"He explained that the trustees of the archdiocese had decided not to hand over the pastoral care to the ICKSP because of 'financial considerations'.

"This response prompted an approach to the trustees by Canon Montjean, of the ICKSP, to offer to buy St Mary's and the presbytery or even without the presbytery if the trustees didn't wish to sell.

"Canon Montjean stated the ICKSP would buy a house in Wigan to serve as a residence for canons serving St Mary's.

"This offer was turned down by the trustees of the archdiocese."

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Liverpool said: "Archbishop Malcolm has written to the ICKSP to thank them for the time they have so generously given in helping us to discern the future of St Mary’s Church. They will no longer be celebrating mass at St Mary’s. There will be mass each Saturday evening in St Mary’s at 5pm.

“It is important that parishioners of St Mary’s and St William’s parishes (St John and St Patrick churches) are given updates as soon as possible, so the Archdiocese of Liverpool will not be issuing any comments on this matter until the parishioners have been informed of developments.”

Fr Johnson was originally from Scot Lane, Wigan, and worked as a butcher before studying for the priesthood. He was also well-known to many as the uncle of Wigan Warriors legend Shaun Edwards.

Under his stewardship, St Mary’s became one of the few town centre churches to remain open during the day for visitors to call in for private prayer, along with daily mass.