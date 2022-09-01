Wigan's Uncle Joe's Mint Balls to reveal special tin for 125th anniversary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manufacturer will reach the milestone next year and is giving buyers the chance to find out more about the commemorative product at the Speciality Fine Food Fair, which will be held in London on Monday and Tuesday

Also on show will be tins of berries, liquorice and caramel flavours from Uncle Joe’s new sugar-free Mint with a Hint range, as well as tins and bags from its Halloween and Christmas ranges, which are new for export in 2022.

Uncle Joe's Mint Balls

The Speciality Fine Food Fair is the UK’s leading showcase of artisanal food and drink and is attended by buyers from across the retail, hospitality, food service, manufacturing, import and export, and wholesale sectors.

It is the place to go for product inspiration for businesses or to learn the latest trends and insights from top industry experts.

John Winnard and Ant Winnard, joint managing directors of Uncle Joe’s, said: “It is great to be back exhibiting at a fantastic event like this after a Covid-enforced absence.

“We have been very busy making plans for our 125th anniversary and we are confident that people will love the limited edition tins that we will be making available.