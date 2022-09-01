News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan's Uncle Joe's Mint Balls to reveal special tin for 125th anniversary

Wigan-based sweet brand Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls will reveal plans for a limited edition 125th anniversary tin at a key industry event next week.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:45 pm

The manufacturer will reach the milestone next year and is giving buyers the chance to find out more about the commemorative product at the Speciality Fine Food Fair, which will be held in London on Monday and Tuesday

Also on show will be tins of berries, liquorice and caramel flavours from Uncle Joe’s new sugar-free Mint with a Hint range, as well as tins and bags from its Halloween and Christmas ranges, which are new for export in 2022.

Read More

Read More
Wigan firm Uncle Joe's Mint Balls hopes to attract sweet lovers in London and So...
Uncle Joe's Mint Balls

Most Popular

The Speciality Fine Food Fair is the UK’s leading showcase of artisanal food and drink and is attended by buyers from across the retail, hospitality, food service, manufacturing, import and export, and wholesale sectors.

It is the place to go for product inspiration for businesses or to learn the latest trends and insights from top industry experts.

John Winnard and Ant Winnard, joint managing directors of Uncle Joe’s, said: “It is great to be back exhibiting at a fantastic event like this after a Covid-enforced absence.

“We have been very busy making plans for our 125th anniversary and we are confident that people will love the limited edition tins that we will be making available.

“We have also created a wide range of new products and flavours and this is a great chance to put them in front of high-end buyers and a whole host of potential new customers.”

WiganUncle JoeLondon