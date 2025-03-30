Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-stalled housing estate project is set finally to get under way again, scotching fears that it could become another eyesore for the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 14 homes are scheduled to be built on a parcel of land off Scot Lane which was once occupied by Newtown Labour Club.

Never the prettiest of buildings, it shut suddenly in 2017 and thereafter became a real eyesore as vandals and the elements did their worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually heavy plant moved in to demolish the neglected buildings in 2021. But instead of clearing the site, a mountain of bricks was left, creating a new blot on the landscape.

Work on the new homes in Scot Lane began in January last year but then quickly ground to a halt

Little Scotland Developments received planning permission from Wigan Council to build 10 homes and four flats there in November 2021 but the estate failed to materialise.

The brick heap became even more of an issue once the major new football hub was completed right next door to it at Laithwaite Park and it again appeared in Wigan Today’s rogues’ gallery of eyesores folk would like rid of in 2024.

Then in January last year the bricks were finally removed and developers moved onto the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It turned out that the land was sold by Little Scotland to Stockport-based civil engineering and home-building firm Westshield which said it expected to have completed the work by this month (March 2025).

Newtown Labour Club suddenly closed in 2017. Never an attractive building, it then became a worsening eyesore over the next four years before its final demolition

However, after several weeks of activities during which various groundworks were carried out, it became noticeable to residents and passers-by that progress had ceased and the site had simply been fenced off.

This has continued to the present day and rumours were rife locally that something had gone wrong with the project and that now a new unsightly plot was here to stay.

But Wigan Today caught up with a Westfield worker this week who was able to set minds at rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s been a technical issue, with the council stating that underground pipes needed to be re-routed before work could begin on the homes.

"We are just finishing off at the new houses next to the Old Springs on Spring Road, Kitt Green, then we can resume on Scot Lane. It could be in the next two weeks or even sooner.”