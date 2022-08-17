Workers at Wigan caravan firm Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes strike for second day
Staff at a Wigan caravan firm have taken strike action for a second day, as disputes over pay and working conditions have still not been resolved.
More than 100 employees at Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes Ltd took part in a second day of industrial strike action on Wednesday, forming a picket line outside their workplace on Woodhouse Lane.
They were backed by GMB trade union representatives.
GMB regional representative Steven Whittle said: “We’ve been in dispute now with the company for over a month.
"The company’s profits have doubled over the last year, they’ve paid a dividend of over £3.4m and these workers just want their fair share.
"They’ve got zero sick pay, they’ve got two bookable holidays per year and ultimately, they just want sick pay, bookable holidays and fair pay.
“Management have had over 10 per cent pay increases and yet they’ve offered these 4.4 per cent.”
"There are over 100 members of the company stood with me here today on the picket line. They’re not going anywhere for a single day today.
"The only way this changes is if the owner changes the offer to give them fair pay."
Worker Lee Murdock said: “It’s very unfortunate that we are here at this moment in time. Nobody wants to be here on this line, but management have stopped talking to the unions, so unfortunately we are out here.”
We contacted management at Pemberton Park and Leisure Homes about the situation and are waiting for them to release a statement.