News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
2 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
7 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
7 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
7 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Young engineer earns scholarship after ability and potential are recognised

A young engineer based in Leigh has been awarded a scholarship as part of the Queen’s Jubilee Scholarship Trust.

By Matt Pennington
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Joe Gaskell’s ability and potential were recognised to earn him the £1,000 Technician Scholarship which provides a financial boost to those who are impressed by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

There was strong competition nationwide and the award for Joe was one of only four to be made across the North West region, and one of 59 handed out nationally for 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Janet Young, ICE director general, presented the award and said: “The ICE scholars are testament to the passion and creativity of the next generation of civil engineers.”

Joe was one of jyst four to receive a scholarship in the North West.Joe was one of jyst four to receive a scholarship in the North West.
Joe was one of jyst four to receive a scholarship in the North West.
Most Popular

Joe is combining part-time study at university alongisde a job as a technician with Ringway Jacobs.

Read More
14 of the highest-rated dentists in Wigan according to Google reviews
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ICE’s QUEST programme was set up in 1977 to encourage and support education in civil engineering and has supported thousands of people over the years.

Joe said: “I’m absolutely committed to a career in civil engineering. The additional support from the ICE is really welcome whilst I continue my studies.”

Emma Antrobus, ICE North West director, said: “An ICE scholarship is a mark of distinction. It helps our scholars progress their civil engineering careers, improving people’s lives and creating a better future for society.”

QueenLeigh