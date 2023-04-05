Young engineer earns scholarship after ability and potential are recognised

Joe Gaskell’s ability and potential were recognised to earn him the £1,000 Technician Scholarship which provides a financial boost to those who are impressed by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

There was strong competition nationwide and the award for Joe was one of only four to be made across the North West region, and one of 59 handed out nationally for 2023.

Dr Janet Young, ICE director general, presented the award and said: “The ICE scholars are testament to the passion and creativity of the next generation of civil engineers.”

Joe was one of jyst four to receive a scholarship in the North West.

Joe is combining part-time study at university alongisde a job as a technician with Ringway Jacobs.

The ICE’s QUEST programme was set up in 1977 to encourage and support education in civil engineering and has supported thousands of people over the years.

Joe said: “I’m absolutely committed to a career in civil engineering. The additional support from the ICE is really welcome whilst I continue my studies.”