News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Youngsters flock to Wigan borough shopping centre for fun summer activities

Hundreds of children have been making memories and meeting new friends at a shopping centre this summer.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh has provided a picnic and play area where all the family can have fun.

It is inside the mall – ensuring the rain does not stop playday fun – and includes artificial grass, white picket fencing, colourful rubber matting, bean bags, mini picnic benches and parasols, summer garden games, a cosy reading corner packed full of children’s books, and soft play with colouring sheets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are also lots of free children’s books hidden in the mall, which youngsters can find, take home to read and then re-hide for others to enjoy.

Two-year-old Eadie enjoys the play area at the Spinning Gate shopping centreTwo-year-old Eadie enjoys the play area at the Spinning Gate shopping centre
Two-year-old Eadie enjoys the play area at the Spinning Gate shopping centre
Most Popular
Read More
REWIND: Wigan news in 2009

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “Families have flocked to our picnic and play area, making new friends and lots of lovely memories in the centre with us. We have had lots of families enjoying it all day, every day since it opened on August 1. It’s such a pleasure to see the little ones’ faces light up whilst they play, giving parents a little break from shopping.

"With the cost-of-living crisis under way, we wanted to ensure local families have free family fun this summer without worrying about money. Our footfall has seen a huge increase in the past week as the local community has thoroughly enjoyed our free summer event. Everyone is welcome to join us, every day throughout August.”

The picnic and play area is available during the centre’s opening hours – between 9am and 5.30pm Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Related topics:YoungstersWiganLeigh