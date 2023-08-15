Youngsters flock to Wigan borough shopping centre for fun summer activities

Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh has provided a picnic and play area where all the family can have fun.

It is inside the mall – ensuring the rain does not stop playday fun – and includes artificial grass, white picket fencing, colourful rubber matting, bean bags, mini picnic benches and parasols, summer garden games, a cosy reading corner packed full of children’s books, and soft play with colouring sheets.

There are also lots of free children’s books hidden in the mall, which youngsters can find, take home to read and then re-hide for others to enjoy.

Two-year-old Eadie enjoys the play area at the Spinning Gate shopping centre

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “Families have flocked to our picnic and play area, making new friends and lots of lovely memories in the centre with us. We have had lots of families enjoying it all day, every day since it opened on August 1. It’s such a pleasure to see the little ones’ faces light up whilst they play, giving parents a little break from shopping.

"With the cost-of-living crisis under way, we wanted to ensure local families have free family fun this summer without worrying about money. Our footfall has seen a huge increase in the past week as the local community has thoroughly enjoyed our free summer event. Everyone is welcome to join us, every day throughout August.”