16th Wigan Scout Group secure funding boost

16th Wigan Scout Group this week received a Brighter Borough grant from local councillors to pay for new camping equipment which the group will use on its upcoming camps.

Councillors Marie and Clive Morgan (Winstanley Ward) and Helen O'Neill, Paul Molyneux and David Hurst (Worsley Mesnes Ward) presented the group, based just off Wigan Road in the Goose Green area, with a cheque for £700.

The money will be used for a new marquee, tents and equipment to repair older tents for the youth members to use on their trips this summer and beyond.

Like other scout groups in the Wigan District, 16th Wigan have a busy spring and summer planned offering young people from six years old various opportunities to experience nights away including a trip to Northern Ireland for their scout section.

Scouting has seen membership rise since the COVID pandemic with more young people taking advantage of the many skills and experiences it can offer.

With that grants such as the Brighter Borough Fund have become an important resource for Scout groups. The money provided makes it possible for groups to renew and expand their equipment without which many activities could not be offered.

For more information on how to find your local group or to get involved visit wiganscouts.org.uk/join