A new inclusive club at Wigan Youth Zone is bringing young people together

By Catharine Brophy
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 15:12 BST
Wigan Youth Zone has just announced the launch of a brand new Junior Inclusion Club, thanks to funding from Wigan Council’s Short Breaks programme.

Starting Sunday 11th May, the club will run every Sunday from 11.30am–1.30pm, offering a dedicated session for young people aged 8–11 (primary school age) with additional needs or disabilities. The sessions are priced at just 50p per child, with an optional meal available for £1.

The new programme has been designed to give children the chance to experience the full range of opportunities available at Wigan Youth Zone, all in a supportive and inclusive environment with additional staffing in place.

Each week, attendees can take part in a wide variety of activities, including music, sports, art, dance, baking, and more, with the focus on creating a safe and enjoyable space where every child feels welcome.

Young people enjoy the activities in Wigan Youth Zone's sensory roomYoung people enjoy the activities in Wigan Youth Zone's sensory room
Young people enjoy the activities in Wigan Youth Zone's sensory room

Emily Fairhurst, Inclusion Lead at Wigan Youth Zone, said:

“We’re really looking forward to launching this new club for younger children, especially after seeing how successful our Senior Inclusion Club has been. That programme has already had such a positive impact on families across Wigan and Leigh, and we’re hopeful this new offer will do the same for primary-aged children. It’s all about giving them a safe, supportive space to try new things, build confidence and feel like they belong – and we can’t wait to welcome them in.”

To attend, children must be members of Wigan Youth Zone and have completed an ‘All About Me’ form via the organisation’s website. Spaces are limited and booking is essential.

To book spaces, visit Wigan Youth Zone’s website https://www.wiganyouthzone.org/book-on-to-junior-inclusion/

