A triple win at the Apprenticeship Guide Awards

Wigan & Leigh College is thrilled to take home a magnificent three awards at a glitzy Apprenticeship Guide Awards evening held at the Hilton Deansgate Hotel in Manchester.

We were named Best College for Apprenticeships, Best Apprenticeship in Engineering and Manufacturing and our higher education Mechanical Engineering student, Alice Foster won Apprentice of the Year.

This underlines the college’s reputation as an excellent provider of apprenticeship training at a national level and comes on the back of the Department for Education's national achievement rates tables that confirmed Wigan and Leigh as the No.1 college provider for apprenticeship achievement in Greater Manchester.

College Principal, Anna Dawe said: “Few colleges offer apprenticeship opportunities at the breadth and scale that we do so it is fabulous that we are also being recognised nationally and locally for the quality of the programmes and the successful outcomes that our students achieve.

“These awards are a testimony to the work of our teaching staff, our assessors, employer partners and of course, our students.”