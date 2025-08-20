A Whole Ton Gone: Ready Health Patients Shed one ton of fat in Wigan

Ready Health, a leading private medical practice in Standish, Wigan, has announced a remarkable milestone: patients using their safe and effective weight loss injection services have collectively lost over 1 ton of fat. That’s right — more than 1,000 kilograms of weight has been shed by people in Wigan and the surrounding areas, thanks to Ready Health’s clinically supervised weight management programmes.

Weight loss injections, such as Mounjaro® and Wegovy®, have been proven to aid in safe, sustainable weight reduction when paired with healthy lifestyle changes. Under the guidance of Ready Health’s experienced clinicians, patients not only lose weight but also benefit from improved confidence, better mobility, and reduced risks of obesity-related health conditions.

"One ton of fat gone is an incredible achievement, but for us, it’s more than just a number," said Shamir Patel, Clinical Pharmacist at Ready Health. "It represents so many lives changed, health improved, and a community taking control of its wellbeing. We’re proud to be at the forefront of delivering these treatments responsibly and effectively."

The practice prides itself on safety, accessibility, and clinical excellence, ensuring that every patient receives a personalised plan and ongoing support. With rising demand for medically supervised weight management, Ready Health continues to offer a trusted local solution in Wigan, avoiding the risks associated with unregulated online providers.