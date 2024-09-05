A world of love

It is my best friends 20th birthday, and she is an amazing poet. We both attend Rose Bruford College Wigan, and are aspiring actors. This is one of her poems, it is her dream to be published.

You know what, I'm in love

Head over heels

dancing in the rain and flower bouquets

Niamh ray

The kind that definitely doesn't feel real

It's the kind of love you read about in books

And see in movies that end with a kiss

you knew was coming but you're still surprised when it does

I'm in love like it's Sunday morning

Like a warm cup of tea in my hand

Like I'm shouting from rooftops and saying,

'I finally did it' or 'now I finally understand'

But you see, it's been there all along

Every time I laugh out loud,

dance in my room by myself,

to the same songs over because they will always be my favourite songs.

And so will I

I will always sing my own praises

and be there to listen to the melody

when no one else can hear

My own shoulder to cry on

Still smiling as I wipe away my own tears.

I'm so in love I'll take myself out and treat me better than anyone would,

Know every single thread that joins to make me who I am, that somebody else never could.

I'm in love with my smile because I know there's been times when it's been hard for it to make an appearance,

And my mind will always be my favourite maybe more so because no one but me sees it.

I'm in love like letters

Signed off from me to myself - handwritten

I would read them all and feel so grateful only for my words could I become so smitten.

It's a love I can count on to last forever,

The kind that not only wakes you in the morning but bursts you out of bed,

The kind of love that makes you want to keep a diary of written poetry on every little thing that day that they said.

I'm in love

Head over heels

And I will always admit it whole heartedly

I've never had to wonder what love is because I have always loved myself completely.