ABUK Autism Acceptance Month Challenges

ABUK is a local charity dedicated to supporting families affected by autism, offering a safe and non-judgmental environment for children to play while creating a strong community network for parents and family members.

Every April, in celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, ABUK hosts a range of events and challenges to raise awareness and promote understanding. This year is particularly special as it marks our fourth birthday—and it’s been our biggest celebration yet!

More than 250 people got involved in a variety of activities, including walking 10,000 steps a day, running 5K daily, and our much-loved annual fitness class marathon, generously hosted by Wrightington Country Club Gym.

One standout fundraiser was Anglesey4Autism, a challenge led by a group of local lads who trekked 140 miles around the coast of Anglesey over eight days. Their route took them across mountains, beaches, roads, and towns—all while proudly wearing ABUK “Support Autism” T-shirts. Among the group were one of our inspirational mums, Joanne Bourne, and her 11-year-old son, Harry, whose strength and spirit touched everyone involved.

Annual Classathon

The team raised an incredible amount of money for both ABUK and a local boy named Archie, making a real difference in our community.

Our grand finale is the Family Walk, set to take place at Haigh Hall Country Park. We hope this uplifting event will close the month with a bang, bringing together our amazing families to celebrate, connect, and continue spreading awareness.

A huge amount of credit goes to Leanne Carrington, our dedicated charity manager, who has worked tirelessly to make this month unforgettable. As a mum to an autistic son herself, Leanne brings deep personal passion and understanding to everything ABUK stands for.

As the founder of ABUK, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to every single person who has supported us. Whether you walked, donated, joined an event, or simply shared a kind word—you are part of this journey, and we are so grateful.