Achievements of young St John Ambulance volunteers recognised

Special reception with Her Royal Highness Princess Anne celebrates dedicated young people

The remarkable achievements of young St John Ambulance volunteers were celebrated recently at an event in the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, who has served for many years as St John’s Commandant-in-Chief – Youth.

The Young Achievers’ Reception is an annual event which honours many young individuals – including Badgers aged between five and 11 and Cadets aged between 10 and 17 – who have excelled in first aid, provided exceptional personal care, contributed significantly to fundraising efforts, or overcome personal challenges to make a substantial impact on their community. This year’s event took place at the Priory Church of the Order of St John, London.

Among the attendees was 17-year-old Hannah Hoey from Wigan. Hannah consistently looks out for others and has demonstrated her first aid skills on several occasions. For example, she has helped others who have suffered from conditions making them susceptible to fainting and seizures, and regularly treats patients at St John events.

Hannah Hoey meets HRH The Princess Royal

Talking about the reception and meeting HRH The Princess Royal, Hannah said: “I was a little nervous but it was a real privilege to meet The Princess Royal. She was very nice and asked me about my volunteering with St John Ambulance and also about our Greater Manchester District.”

At the event, Her Royal Highness was greeted by senior members of the St John team including Chief Executive, Shona Dunn, and Chairman and Prior, Stuart Shilson. Accompanied by Chief Commissioner, Kevin Munday and National Cadet of the Year, Malachi Hutchful, she then met with all the young volunteers and their guests, discussing their impressive contributions that led to this recognition.

Also present were seven winners of Sovereign Awards, along with St John District Cadets of the Year from across the country, showcasing the breadth of talent and dedication within the organisation. Currently, more than 9,000 young people aged from 5 to 17 are members of St John Ambulance. Those actively volunteering on event duties have collectively already given 45,500 hours of service in 2024.

Kevin Munday, St John Ambulance's Chief Commissioner, said: “The Young Achievers’ Reception is a wonderful event that highlights the dedication and hard work of our incredible young volunteers. It was an honour to meet them all and to welcome Her Royal Highness, making this event a highlight in the St John Youth calendar each year. Hearing their stories was truly inspiring and all of us at St John are constantly impressed by just how much our young people can achieve in often difficult circumstances. We congratulate them all.”

For more information about St John’s young volunteers, visit www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/.