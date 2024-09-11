Additional award success at Wigan borough shopping centre

The Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh have proudly announced more award successes! The shopping centre has achieved their 7th consecutive internationally recognised Green Apple Environment Award and have been invited to attend a glittering awards ceremony at Kensington Palace, London in November.

This follows their previous success with their first International Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility achievements and becoming finalists in two awards in the local Wigan Business Awards within Community Impact & Sustainable Champion categories.

Since 2017, the centre has diverted 100% of its waste from landfill, reduced its waste volume by 38%, reduced its energy consumption by 17%, reduced its water consumption by 86% & recycled 232,538kg of cardboard. Due to these efforts, the centre has saved the energy equivalent of 496,606 miles driven in a family electric car, 107,490 complete washing machine cycles & 1,847 TVs powered for a year! In addition, the centre has recycled & donated almost 17,000 items within the past year too.

The centre team are crucial to the centres continued success.

Green Apple Awards previously achieved by Spinning Gate Shopping Centre

The centre work in close partnership with local charities & CICs to maximise all opportunities for recycling, donating unused plastic coat hangers from stores, donating surplus stock from centre stores, donating wooden pallets, donating shopfitting equipment & used coffee grounds for use in the Lancashire Mining Museum garden project. The centre also encourages & invites lots of recycling opportunities available for shoppers including household batteries, printer cartridges & pen recycling at Ryman, used postage stamps for Kicks Count charity and facilitating charity appeals for used books, CDs & DVDs to local charity Compassion in Action.

If these items were not removed from the centres waste stream, donated & recycled, the charities & organisations would not benefit from them, nor indeed the community. Instead, the items would have been processed via the centres waste streams. The charities receiving these items sell them in their charity shops, are used by their service users, assist support staff in their tasks or are repurposed, maximising their use & potential.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

"We are incredibly proud of the centre security & cleaning team for continuing in these amazing award successes. Without the team these results would simply not be possible. A huge thank you to each of them for their continued hard work & support.

Green Apple Certificates previously achieved by Spinning Gate Shopping Centre

A huge thank you also goes to our retail partners who have joined us on our environmental journey.

In maximising all recycling opportunities, we not only reduce our waste volume, we recycle & often repurpose, benefitting numerous charities, our community & our future too!”

The centre also works in partnership with its contractors & service providers, encouraging & inviting them to join them on the same environmental journey.