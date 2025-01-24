Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Villagers on the outskirts of Wigan are being “driven to despair” by choked-up roads, too much new-build housing and a GP surgery struggling to handle the influx of new patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the unanimous verdict of people in Standish as the Local Democracy Reporting Service watched the roads fill up in the village centre at school ‘going home time’.

Residents, some of whom were brought up in Standish, say they have watched it transform over a 30-year period from a “delightful, quiet little village” into a place now renowned for chaos at its central intersection where Preston Road, High Street, School Lane, and Market Street meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy traffic in Standish village centre

Businesses near the junction also talk of regular minor accidents, drivers jumping red lights, blasting their horns, incidents of road rage and people turning left onto High Street from Market Street, even though it is prohibited.

The chaos was worse this week when traffic on Rectory Lane, one of the roads leading into Standish, became gridlocked as a result of temporary traffic lights on nearby School Lane at its junction with Quaker’s Place.

According to Ian Hart, who runs Winnard Property Group’s office in the heart of Standish, there have been “constant road works” within a one-mile radius of the village centre since October 2023.

“It’s been awful for a long time,” said Ian. “But it’s been particularly bad during the last 18 months. We’ve watched accidents, people jumping lights, and people getting out of their cars and threatening other drivers. It’s crazy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephenie Andrews

Stephanie Andrews, 43, the manager of the nearby Galloways bakers shop agreed. “People are beeping their horns, arguing and falling out,” she said. “We’ve seen lots of minor accidents.

“I live in Beech Hill which is about two miles away. This morning, it took me more than 30 minutes to drive to work. There’s a lad who lives near me who comes to work on his bike and he got here before me.”

Mel Lubick, 65, attributed a lot of the traffic issues to new housing. “Over the past few years, there have been a lot of new homes built. This junction here has become a total bottleneck, and it can’t be changed.

“It’s reached the point that if you don’t get up by 7.30am you’re going to be stuck in traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel Lebick

“My daughter came to visit me for her tea yesterday and it took her an hour to get two miles from the M6 junction [two miles away].”

Lynn Smith, 65, described how she was brought up in Standish. “It was an amazing village. When I was a child, there were hardly any cars. Children could play out, and it was a lovely place to grow up. But it’s all changed now. It’s such a pity.”

Eileen Dean, 82, attributed some of the traffic issues to the phasing of the traffic lights. “They changed it, I think, because there was an accident here. But the traffic congestion is awful.”

Katharine Johnson, 61, believes the close proximity of a junction from M6 to Standish is part of the problem and that the issues emerge particularly around school drop-off and pick-up times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Cassidy

“The traffic is horrendous at those times,” she said. “And the traffic coming from the motorway makes it much worse. But they’ve built God knows how many houses and done nothing to improve the roads. Also, the doctor’s surgery can’t cope. It’s ridiculous.”

Jeff, 61, has an electric disability vehicle authorised to go on the roads. “But I don’t take it on the roads because it’s way too dangerous,” he said. “I was a taxi driver for 38 years, so I know what I’m talking about. I think some of the people driving around here got their licences out of a Lucky Bag.”

Gemma Cassidy, 45, a local florist, was waiting to meet her children from school. “We normally walk to school and back because of the bad traffic. It’s actually quicker.

“Driving, it normally takes me an hour to do three miles. In my view, there’s not enough infrastructure to support all these houses that are being built in the village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the issue has been a hot topic among members of the village’s neighbourhood forum, Standish Voice.

A spokesman for the group said: “Congestion in Standish has always been bad at rush hour and when roadworks are in place, especially at the crossroads.

Ex-taxi driver Jeff

“But by adding 30 per cent more local traffic through the recent huge housebuilding programme has massively exacerbated this.

“However, it cannot be easily solved as there are no viable options to reduce congestion in the centre of Standish by improving roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need an end to further housebuilding in our community until the highways situation is solved, along with the other improvements in infrastructure, including our overwhelmed GP surgery.

“Wigan Council has acknowledged the huge problems overdevelopment has caused in Standish by refusing two planning applications by house builders recently, and its planning department needs to robustly defend those responsible decisions if they are appealed.

“Standish is a wonderful place to live in, and developers are lining up to build even more homes here, but adding almost 2,000 more houses to a 4,500-home village in less than a decade is swamping our community and driving everyone who lives here to the brink of despair.”

Wigan Council says that a number of projects linked to development – known as Section 106 agreements – have been undertaken in the Standish area recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include an upgrade to the Market Street crossing from a zebra to a puffin [using traffic lights] and ‘improved signal timings’ sycronised to connect the main crossroads at High Street in October 2023; the installation of shuttle signals on both approaches to the Bradley Lane rail bridge that hold traffic to allow residents to pass safely underneath in Feburary 2024 and the upgrading of the Red Rock signals across the canal bridge in August 2024.

Roadworks which have taken place this week are at School Lane/Green Lane – Temporary traffic lights were in place of the permanent traffic lights at this junction which were installed by Electricity NorthWest for emergency works. The works were completed on January 22 before the afternoon peak.

At Chorley Road, there have been emergency works undertaken by United Utilities with temporary traffic signals in place. Works were expected to be completed by Thursday (January 23). The roadworks permit is conditioned so that the traffic lights are manned to help minimise delays.

There are currently temporary traffic signals in place at Pepper Lane for Electricity North West planned work until Monday (January 27). The roadworks permit is conditioned so that the traffic lights are staffed to help minimise delays.